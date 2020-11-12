Virtual Kurdistan-Iraq Economic Forum to take place on 17-18 November in the UK

Shafaq News / "Oil Review" website stated that a virtual Kurdistan-Iraq economic forum will be held on 17-18 November, with the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government's high commission in the UK.

The forum is sponsored by the "Chevron" oil company, and aims to be the first gathering dedicated to economic diversification in the region. It will include six-panel sessions, enabling senior decision-makers across multiple industries to engage with each other virtually to address current issues and facilitate practical solutions to advance the economy in these challenging times.

Among the most prominent participants in the virtual forum are the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations, Kurdistan Regional Government, Safeen Dizayee, the representative of the Kurdistan region in London, Karawan Jamal, cabinet Minister and Member of the Oil and Gas Council in Kurdistan Regional Government, Amanj Raheem, and the minister Trade and industry in the regional government, Kamal Muslim Saeed, as well as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of International Affairs-US Department of Energy Matthew Zais.

“The Kurdistan Region has an opportunity to become an important commercial center in Iraq and the region to attract foreign investments to implement strategic projects,” the report quoted Prime Minister Barzani saying last month at the Supreme Economic Council meeting.

"Oil Review" stated that in light of the current unprecedented circumstances, decision-makers and influencers from various industries will gather to unlock new business opportunities on all levels of the economy by addressing several themes.

"The website indicated that the forum will also address how to develop non-oil sectors in a way that helps in developing sustainable development, and plans for financial reforms to help in the financial recovery in the post-COVID-19 epidemic.

Over the past decade, the CWC Iraq Portfolio has hosted more than 100 ministers and senior officials at various events. The inaugural Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum will bring together the international commercial executives interested in investing in Kurdistan. CWC, now a brand of Global Future Energy, will again provide the only international platform for high-level stakeholders in the region to convene.