Umm Qasr Port finalizes Turkish power ship hookup

Iraq’s Umm Qasr port in Basra has completed preparations to connect a Turkish power-generating barge to the national grid, aiming to ease persistent electricity shortages.

Alaa Abdul Muneim Dawood, director of Umm Qasr South Port, told Shafaq News on Tuesday that all security measures and logistical support are in place for a smooth connection, noting the vessel spans 289 meters in length and 50 meters in width, equipped with 21 engines generating 15 megawatts each. He emphasized that the port’s role is to support the Electricity Ministry’s crews and meet all operational needs.

A technical source also confirmed to our agency that three of four required transmission towers are in place, with the final one expected next week, alongside six high-voltage cables spanning 400 meters to complete the hookup.

The barge, the official added, will operate for 71 days with secure fuel deliveries and full logistical coverage throughout its deployment.