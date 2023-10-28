USD stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), with the closure of the stock exchange.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar prices held steady with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, remaining at 161,500 IQD for $100, the same rates as earlier in the day.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also stabilized, with the selling rate at 162,500 IQD for $100, while the buying rate was 160,500 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw stability, with a selling rate of 161,300 IQD for $100 and a buying rate of 161,200 IQD for $100.