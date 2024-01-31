USD rises in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / US dollar prices increased today, Wednesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices rose with the opening of both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya currency exchange markets, reaching 152,850 IQD for $100. This is compared to yesterday's prices, which stood at 152,000 IQD for $100.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 153,750 IQD, while the buying price was 151,750 IQD for every $100.