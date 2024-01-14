USD rate dips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi Dinar decreased in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar's prices dropped as al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 152,750 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 US Dollars. This is a decline compared to Saturday's rates, which were 153,300 Iraqi Dinars, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price at 153,750 Iraqi Dinars and the buying price at 151,750 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 US Dollars.