USD prices inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News /The exchange rates of the US dollar rose slightly on Saturday in the markets of the capital Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to our correspondent, the dollar prices increased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 152,450 IQD per $100, compared to last Thursday's rate of 152,300 IQD.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 153,500 IQD, while the buying price was 151,500 IQD per $100.

As for Erbil, the stock exchange does not operate on official holidays, but the dollar also recorded an increase in exchange shops where the selling price reached 152,300 IQD, and the buying price was 152,000 IQD per $100.