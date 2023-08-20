USD dips in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a notable decrease in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 153,000 Iraqi dinars per $100, marking a significant decrease compared to rates recorded in the morning of 154,000 dinars per $100.

Meanwhile, local currency exchange offices in Baghdad also experienced a downward trend. The selling price of the US dollar reached 154,000 dinars, whereas the buying prices reached 152,000 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a similar dip. The selling price reached 153,700 dinars, while the buying price reached 153,600 dinars per $100.