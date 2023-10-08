USD continues to soar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar continued its upward trend against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), as the stock exchange closed.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar's prices increased following the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 159,000 IQD for $100. In the morning of this day, the dollar's prices were recorded at 158,350 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad have risen, with the selling price reaching 160,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price is 158,000 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase, with the selling price reaching 158,750 IQD for every $100 and the buying price at 158,650 IQD for $100.