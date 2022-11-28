USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 149550 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 150000 and 149000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 149600 and 149500 IQD to 100.