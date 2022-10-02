Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-10-02T14:12:19+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147,650 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 IQD above the opening rate this morning.
The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.
related
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-12-09 08:47:01
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Sunday
Date: 2022-03-13 15:45:05
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad
Date: 2022-06-26 16:03:23
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today
Date: 2021-10-21 07:40:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2022-02-24 08:11:55
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2022-08-04 08:44:06
Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2021-08-30 09:20:46
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil
Date: 2021-11-09 08:33:03
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.