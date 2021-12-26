USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-26T18:14:09+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Sunday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,850 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate in the morning. The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD for every 100, respectively.

