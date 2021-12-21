Report
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-12-21T14:49:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147500 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.
The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148000 and 147000 IQD for every 100, respectively.
