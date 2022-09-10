Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD rates remain unchanged in Baghdad on Sunday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-10T08:28:27+0000
USD/IQD rates remain unchanged in Baghdad on Sunday 

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) was kept unchanged for the second consecutive day on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100; equal to Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD exchange selling and buying transactions settled at a rate of 148,100 and148,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

related

The dollar exchange in the Iraqi market 

Date: 2021-09-29 15:56:07
The dollar exchange in the Iraqi market 

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-27 08:54:21
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-30 07:34:58
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

USD/IQD exchange rate hits a new low, experts warn of recession

Date: 2022-02-20 15:25:05
USD/IQD exchange rate hits a new low, experts warn of recession

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-14 08:08:21
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-02-21 08:15:41
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-16 16:21:07
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Stocks recoup losses, dollar, oil pare gains as Biden addresses Russia's Ukraine invasion

Date: 2022-02-24 21:02:19
Stocks recoup losses, dollar, oil pare gains as Biden addresses Russia's Ukraine invasion