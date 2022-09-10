USD/IQD rates remain unchanged in Baghdad on Sunday 

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) was kept unchanged for the second consecutive day on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100; equal to Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD exchange selling and buying transactions settled at a rate of 148,100 and148,000 IQD to 100, respectively.