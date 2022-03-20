USD/IQD rates kept unchanged in Baghdad, slightly rises in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, while it was kept unchanged for the second consecutive day in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,250 IQD to 100; equal to Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147,750 and 146,750 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD registered selling and buying rates of 147,450 and 147,200 IQD to 100, respectively.