USD/IQD rates kept unchanged in Baghdad on Saturday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-02T08:21:15+0000

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) was kept unchanged for the second consecutive day in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,100 IQD to 100; equal to Thursday. Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147,500 and 146,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

