USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained a steady rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 148,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,000 and 147,000 IQD to 100, respectively. In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,000 and 147,900 IQD to 100, respectively.