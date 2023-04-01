USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 151900 IQD to 100.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 152500 and 151500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 152000 and 151000 IQD to 100.