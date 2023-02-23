USD/IQD rate soften in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped slightly in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 153000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's markets settled at 153200 and 152,200 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 153200 and 152200 IQD to 100, respectively