USD/IQD rate settles in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rested unchanged at the closure of Baghdad's markets on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 153,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, equal to the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 152,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates climbed and closed at 152,750 and 152,650 IQD to 100.