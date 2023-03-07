USD/IQD rate remains the same in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the markets of Baghdad, and climbed in Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 157350 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158500 and 156500 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 157700 and 156700 IQD to 100.