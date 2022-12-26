USD/IQD rate hits a new high in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad, today, Monday.

USD traded at a rate of 155,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

A new record since 2020.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,750 and 154,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

About 65 members of the Iraqi Parliament signed a request to hold an extraordinary session to discuss the recent surge in the dollar rate.

MP Raed al-Maliki said in a social media post that in case the request is not fulfilled, another request will be submitted to the Parliament Speaker to host the Minister of finance and the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq during the Parliament's first upcoming ordinary session.

CBI said yesterday that Iraq is still complying with international requirements on the issue of the dollar, combating money laundering, and terrorism financing, noting that work is underway to fix the dollar exchange rate as it was before within two weeks.