USD/IQD continues to surge, breaking a new record

Shafaq News/ Iraq's dinar continues to dwindle in the daily transactions in the official foreign currency markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the US dollar (USD) at a rate of 160,000 IQD to 100 at 1400 (Iraq time), eye-popping 2,700 IQD below the opening rate this morning.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD's selling and buying exchange rates jumped to 158,750 and 158,725 IQD to 100, respectively.