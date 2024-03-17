USD/IQD rate edges slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 149,900 IQD to 100, 250 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 149,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 149,950 and 149,850 IQD to 100, respectively.