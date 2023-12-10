USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went slightly down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 157,450 IQD to 100, 250 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,500 and 156,500 IQD to 100, respectively.