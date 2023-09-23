USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2023-09-23T08:59:27+00:00
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 155,200 IQD to 100, 800 IQD below Thursday.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156,250 and 154,250 IQD to 100, respectively.
In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 155,100 and 155,000 IQD to 100, respectively.