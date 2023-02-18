USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 151,250 IQD to 100, 2,750 IQD below Thursday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,000 and 150,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 152,200 and 151,200 IQD to 100, respectively.