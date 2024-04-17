USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went up in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 148,750 IQD to 100, 500 IQD Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,750 and 147,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,800 and 148,600 IQD to 100, respectively.