USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,200 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above Sunday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,250 and 152,250 IQD to 100, respectively.