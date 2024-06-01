USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went up in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at an opening rate of 145,300 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,250 and 144,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,000 and 144,900 IQD to 100, respectively.