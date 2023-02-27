USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 153200 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154000 and 152000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 154050 and 153050 IQD to 100, respectively.