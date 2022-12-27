USD/IQD rate edged higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad today, Tuesday.

USD traded at a rate of 159,200 and 152,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, respectively.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 159,750 and 158,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 159,750 and 159,750 IQD to 10