USD/IQD rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 156500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 500 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157000 and 156000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 156500 and 156400 IQD to 100.