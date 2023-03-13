USD/IQD rate dropped in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 156400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157500 and 155500 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 156800 and 155800 IQD to 100.