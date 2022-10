Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) lost further ground against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) since the early morning hours of Monday.

The Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 145,400 IQD to 100, 950 IQD below the opening rate.

The selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, settled at 146,000 and 145,000 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.