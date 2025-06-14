Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s rates fell with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 145,000 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 145,250 IQD and 143,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil’s selling price reached 144,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 144,500.