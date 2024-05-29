USD/IQD rate closes the same in Baghdad, slightly higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while edged higher in Erbil markets on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,000 and 144,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,750 and 145,650 IQD to 100, respectively.