USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,500 and 144,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,250 and 145,150 IQD to 100, respectively.