USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 155,300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 950 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156,250 and 154,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 156,000 and 155,000 IQD to 100, respectively.