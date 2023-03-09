USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 157,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 650 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,000 and 156,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 157,550 and 156,550 IQD to 100, respectively.