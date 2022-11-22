Report

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-22T13:58:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,250 and 148,250 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 149,050 and 148,950 IQD to 100.

