USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 149,550 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,000 and 149,000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 149,500 and 149,400 IQD to 100.