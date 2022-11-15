Report

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-15T15:14:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets settled at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

