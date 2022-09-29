USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-29T13:29:26+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147350 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges. 150 dinars less that the opening rates. The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148000 and 147000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

related

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-19 16:37:21

Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Date: 2021-07-02 06:09:26

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-28 16:02:52

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Date: 2021-10-21 07:40:33

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-19 16:02:08

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-15 09:12:08

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-09 08:33:03

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Sunday

Date: 2022-05-09 16:11:16