USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-09-29T13:29:26+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147350 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges. 150 dinars less that the opening rates.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148000 and 147000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.
