USD/IQD rate closes lower in Erbil, steadies in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained a stable rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 152,900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, equal to the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,000 and 152,000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 152,750 and 152,700 IQD to 100, respectively.