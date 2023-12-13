USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 155,950 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157,000 and 156,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 156,050 and 156,950 IQD to 100, respectively.