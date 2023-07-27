USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 154,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 1,800 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,500 and 153,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 154,200 and 154,100 IQD to 100, respectively.