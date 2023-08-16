USD/IQD rate closes higher in Erbil, settles in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed unchanged in the markets of Baghdad today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 153,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,000 and 152,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 153,050 and 152,950 IQD to 100, respectively.