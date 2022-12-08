USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 145,650 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 150,000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed lower at 150,350 and 150,250 IQD to 100.