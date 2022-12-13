USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 151,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 850 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,500 and 150,500 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed lower at 151,150 and 151,050 IQD to 100.