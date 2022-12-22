USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 152,900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, wowing 1,150 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 152,500 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 152,800 and 152,700 IQD to 100.